InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.
InMode Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.