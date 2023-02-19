InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
IHT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
