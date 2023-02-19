Insider Selling: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Sells $50,679.42 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Investar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

