Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.49

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.49 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 50.25 ($0.61). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 138,616 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Liz Shanahan acquired 14,532 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,009.84 ($10,936.93). Company insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

