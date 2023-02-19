Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,665 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

