Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

MRTX stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.