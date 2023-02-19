Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 22,816 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

