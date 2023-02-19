Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 79,894 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares during the period. uniQure makes up 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of uniQure worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

uniQure stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

