Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Centene comprises 3.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

