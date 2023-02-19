Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.38 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

