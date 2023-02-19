Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

ITOS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.