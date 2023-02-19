Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $13.34 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,000. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.