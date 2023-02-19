Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 26,553 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ARCT opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

