Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
IDN stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.59.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.