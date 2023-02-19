Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IDN stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

