INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $439.92

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.92 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($5.63). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 463.50 ($5.63), with a volume of 30,127 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.26.

Get INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.