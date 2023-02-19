Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 40,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $301.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

