iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $156.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

About iRhythm Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

