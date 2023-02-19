Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 30.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

