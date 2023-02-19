iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1,008.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

