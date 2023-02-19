Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,425,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 187,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 313,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $60.12 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.