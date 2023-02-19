Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $347.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $402.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

