Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.70 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 86,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 17,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

