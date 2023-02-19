Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $385,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.