Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $974,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

