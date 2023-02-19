Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GS opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,243,506 shares of company stock valued at $98,019,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

