Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 486,660 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 486,660 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

