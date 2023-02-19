Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 75,433 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,433 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

