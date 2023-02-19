Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

