James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
Shares of JHX opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 77.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
