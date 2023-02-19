James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 77.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

