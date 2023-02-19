JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in JD.com by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 922,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,415,000 after buying an additional 139,648 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.