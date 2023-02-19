Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

About a.k.a. Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.