Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.23.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
