Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Stories

