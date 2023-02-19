Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

