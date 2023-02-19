JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

