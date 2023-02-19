JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,886 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 166,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 312.8% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

