JUNO (JUNO) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $94.44 million and approximately $391,811.11 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00005617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,463,521 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

