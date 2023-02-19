Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.79 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Kava has a market capitalization of $381.71 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003724 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00079264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,121,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.