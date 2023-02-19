Kava Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Kava has a market cap of $397.72 million and $18.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00080529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,631,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

