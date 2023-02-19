Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kering Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €531.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €517.49. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

