Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

