KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228,366.73 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. KOK has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $228,366.73 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0832697 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $214,390.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

