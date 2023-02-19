KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Citigroup raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

