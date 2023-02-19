Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT Set at €31.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADRNY. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($33.97).

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €31.82 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.16. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 52-week high of €33.62 ($36.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

