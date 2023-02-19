Konnect 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,434.79 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $20,434.79 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00423507 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.30 or 0.28053880 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.