Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KTB opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.