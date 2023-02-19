Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 759 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

