Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

