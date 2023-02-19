Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.