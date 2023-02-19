Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

