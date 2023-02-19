Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.